Aston Villa pay tribute to lifelong fan Ozzy Osbourne after Black Sabbath frontman and music legend passes away aged 76
Aston Villa paid a heartfelt tribute to Black Sabbath frontman and music legend Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away aged 76. Osbourne performed his final live show at Villa Park, a homecoming farewell concert attended by 42,000 fans. The concert, dubbed Back To The Beginning, was staged as a celebration of Osbourne’s monumental career and life in music.
- Osbourne dies aged 76
- Performed his last concert at Villa Park
- Had five Grammy wins from 12 nominations