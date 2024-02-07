Aston Villa lose Rachel Daly! Lionesses star hit with FA suspension for 'violent conduct' after shocking elbow on Bristol City opponent

Aston Villa lose Rachel Daly! Lionesses star hit with FA suspension for 'violent conduct' after shocking elbow on Bristol City opponentAmeé RuszkaiGettyRachel DalyWSLAston Villa WomenWomen's footballEngland star Rachel Daly has been banned for three games after an incident of "violent conduct" in Aston Villa's draw with Bristol City on Saturday.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowEngland star Daly suspended for three gamesAdmits 'violent conduct' charge from Bristol drawWill miss Aston Villa's upcoming WSL fixtures