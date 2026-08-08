'We are in talks!' Aston Villa chief confirms negotiations to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Joao Palhinha

Aston Villa transfer chief, Damian Viadagany, has publicly confirmed that the club is actively negotiating with Bayern Munich for the transfer of Palhinha. The former Fulham midfield anchor, who spent last season on loan at Tottenham, has emerged as a top priority for Emery as Villa look to maintain their competitive edge in both domestic and European competitions.

Speaking to the German publication Bild, Viadagany provided a transparent update on the situation, stating: 'We are in talks, but there is currently no agreement. If something should happen, it is always on the basis of the great respect we feel for FC Bayern. We are friendly clubs; our relationship with Max Eberl, Christoph Freund and all other responsible persons is excellent. Therefore, I cannot and do not want to comment on any further details.'