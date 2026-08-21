AFP
Chelsea flop emerges as shock target for Aston Villa to replace Arsenal-bound Ezri Konsa
Villa eye Tosin as exodus continues
Unai Emery is facing a race against time to rebuild his squad after a summer of high-profile departures at Villa Park. The most significant blow comes in the form of Ezri Konsa, who has reportedly penned a four-year contract with the option for a further 12 months at Arsenal.
According to a report from Sky Sports, Villa have now set their sights on Tosin to help fill the void in their backline. The interest in the 28-year-old centre-back represents a pragmatic move for the Midlands club, who have seen the core of their Champions League-chasing side dismantled. Beyond the Konsa deal, Villa have already sanctioned the exits of Morgan Rogers, Youri Tielemans, and Lucas Digne.
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Stamford Bridge exit looms for Chelsea flop
Tosin has endured a difficult tenure at Stamford Bridge since his free transfer from Fulham in 2024. Despite his pedigree as a Manchester City academy graduate, he has failed to secure a regular starting berth under the various managerial changes in west London. The 28-year-old was recently shifted to No.38, with his previous number 4 now taken by new signing Valentin Barco, in perhaps a clear sign that his future lies away from west London as Xabi Alonso reshapes the Blues' roster for the new campaign.
The writing appeared to be on the wall for Tosin when he was left out of Chelsea's squad for their final pre-season friendly against Real Sociedad. While he has attracted interest from Marseille, Sevilla, and a Benfica side managed by his former Fulham boss Marco Silva, the lure of remaining in the Premier League with Villa could prove decisive.
Arteta lands top target to bolster Gunners
For Arsenal, the acquisition of Konsa represents a major victory for Arteta, who was desperate for defensive reinforcements following injury concerns for William Saliba and Jurrien Timber. Arteta has been vocal about his desire to "improve and evolve the squad," and the versatile 28-year-old fits the profile of a player capable of slotting into multiple roles across the back four. Konsa's departure from Villa Park marks the end of a long tenure where he made 286 appearances, but the opportunity to join the reigning Premier League champions proved too good to turn down.
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Tomori remains on the radar as alternative
While Tosin is a primary target, he is not the only name being discussed in the Villa boardroom. Reports suggest that Villa have identified AC Milan star Fikayo Tomori as an alternative to bolster their backline. The England international is reportedly keen on a switch to Villa Park, favoring the Midlands club over other suitors, and preliminary talks are already taking place.
The financial aspects of any deal will be crucial for Villa, who have already spent significantly on the likes of Johan Manzambi, goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, and Joao Gomes. Milan are said to be seeking a fee in the region of €10-15m for Tomori, which could make him an attractive, cost-effective option if negotiations for Tosin stall.
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