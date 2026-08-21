Chelsea flop emerges as shock target for Aston Villa to replace Arsenal-bound Ezri Konsa

Unai Emery is facing a race against time to rebuild his squad after a summer of high-profile departures at Villa Park. The most significant blow comes in the form of Ezri Konsa, who has reportedly penned a four-year contract with the option for a further 12 months at Arsenal.

According to a report from Sky Sports, Villa have now set their sights on Tosin to help fill the void in their backline. The interest in the 28-year-old centre-back represents a pragmatic move for the Midlands club, who have seen the core of their Champions League-chasing side dismantled. Beyond the Konsa deal, Villa have already sanctioned the exits of Morgan Rogers, Youri Tielemans, and Lucas Digne.



