Dare to dream! Aston Villa equal centuries-old record with Chelsea comeback as fans sing 'we're going to win the league'

Villa were able to hold onto another previous three points in what is turning into a magnificent 2025-26 season for the club, with those same supporters heard singing ‘We’re going to win the league’ after the full-time whistle sounded in west London.

Following their victory over Chelsea, Villa equalled their all-time club record of 11 consecutive wins - set in both 1897 and 1914. Emery’s charges will have the chance to break that record when they travel to league leaders Arsenal in a mouth-watering clash next Tuesday.

Asked if Villa can go all the way and win the league title this season, match-winner Watkins told Sky Sports after the game: “I feel like teams are worried about us, even if we may not play the prettiest football at times. We're taking each game as it comes and focusing on ourselves really. There's a lot of talk about us and people asking if we can win the title, but it's a long way away. We're just focusing on the next game.”

And hailing Emery as a “tactical genius”, the Brentford striker said of his introduction from the bench: “He (Emery) changed it because Chelsea were going man for man but they had the extra centre-back when we were going long. When I came on in the second half he brought Jadon Sancho and Morgan Rogers on the wing and put Youri Tielemans in the No 10 - so we had an extra man in there. He's a tactical genius.”