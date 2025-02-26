Aston Villa dealt concerning Emi Martinez injury blow in 4-1 loss to Crystal Palace after Unai Emery's admission Argentina goalkeeper is 'not happy'
Aston Villa suffer huge injury blow as Unai Emery confirms that Emi Martinez felt pain before being subbed off at half time against Crystal Palace.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Aston Villa dealt Martinez injury blow
- Goalkeeper was subbed off at half-time against Palace
- Martinez unhappy with lack of clean sheets