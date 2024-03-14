Willie Kirk Carla Ward splitGetty/GOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

'Makes me very angry' - Aston Villa boss Carla Ward believes player-coach relationships should be a sackable offence as Leicester investigate allegations surrounding Willie Kirk

WSLAston Villa WomenLeicester City WFCArsenal WomenWomen's footballJonas Eidevall

Aston Villa boss Carla Ward believes player-coach relationships should be a sackable offence after allegations came to light at Leicester last week.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Leicester investigating manager Kirk
  • Follows allegations of player-coach relationship
  • Villa boss believes anyone guilty should be sacked

Editors' Picks