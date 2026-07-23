Getty Images
Aston Villa announce Alejandro Garnacho signing from Chelsea
Emery lands top attacking target
The 22-year-old moves to Villa Park on a season-long loan agreement following a stint at Stamford Bridge that saw him struggle to find consistent form. Emery expressed his delight at the acquisition, stating on the club's official website: "We are delighted with Alejandro. He is so talented, young and he showed us his wish to help our project. We are really happy."
While the initial move is a loan, reports indicate that the deal includes an obligation to buy which could see the transfer become permanent if specific performance-related milestones are reached during the 2026-27 season.
- Getty
Analysis of the Chelsea exit
Garnacho’s departure from Chelsea comes after the Blues secured the signing of Morgan Rogers from Villa in a record-breaking £117m deal. The Blues had signed Garnacho last September in a £40m deal from Manchester United, where he had previously progressed through the youth ranks to make 144 senior appearances before his 2025 move. Despite making 43 appearances for Chelsea last season, the winger found himself surplus to requirements. During his time at Stamford Bridge, the Argentine only managed to record eight goals and four assists across all competitions.
Villa's busy recruitment drive
The acquisition of Garnacho is part of a wider recruitment strategy that has seen Villa Park become a hub of activity this summer. He becomes the fourth major arrival of the window, following the signings of Johan Manzambi, Joao Gomes, and Modou Keba Cisse. This influx of talent is being funded by an impressive series of player sales, with the club generating nearly £200 million in revenue from departures. High-profile names such as Youri Tielemans and Donyell Malen have moved on, allowing Emery the financial freedom to target specific profiles like Garnacho to improve the squad's dynamic.
Garnacho is set to join a side riding high on the momentum of a remarkable campaign. Villa enjoyed a stellar season last term, lifting the Europa League trophy and securing a fourth-place finish in the Premier League to guarantee Champions League football for the upcoming season. Thanks to their Europa League triumph, they are now gearing up to face Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup on August 12.
- Getty Images Sport
Future prospects at Villa Park
If the permanent move is triggered, Garnacho has reportedly already pre-agreed a four-year contract with Aston Villa. This long-term commitment highlights the faith the club has in his ability to become a cornerstone of their future success. The deal also carries significance for Manchester United, who are reportedly entitled to a 10% sell-on fee from any future permanent transfer due to the terms set when he originally moved to Chelsea in 2025.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting