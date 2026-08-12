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Aston Villa open talks to sign former Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka from relegated West Ham
Unai Emery targets right-back reinforcements
Aston Villa manager Emery has identified the right-back slot as a priority area for improvement this summer as he looks to build a squad capable of competing on multiple fronts. The club is actively seeking high-quality competition for current first-choice Matty Cash, and Wan-Bissaka has emerged as a primary candidate on their shortlist of targets reported by The Athletic. The 28-year-old's defensive prowess is seen as an ideal fit for the tactical flexibility Emery demands from his backline.
The pursuit of Wan-Bissaka comes after other potential deals in the same position failed to cross the finish line during the early stages of the transfer window, as Aston Villa look to build a squad capable of competing in the Champions League next season following their Europa League triumph last term and an impressive fourth-place Premier League finish. A move for Emerson Royal, the Flamengo defender and former Tottenham Hotspur man, did not materialise, leaving the recruitment team to pivot toward other options.
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A lifeline after West Ham's relegation
West Ham United find themselves in a difficult position following their drop to the Championship, marking the first time the east London club will play second-tier football since the 2011-12 campaign. Consequently, the Hammers are understood to be open to sanctioning a departure for Wan-Bissaka. The defender made 27 appearances across all competitions for West Ham last season, providing three assists along the way.
Despite the high valuation, the move would represent a significant change in fortune for the player, who struggled for consistent minutes toward the end of the last season. Wan-Bissaka started only two of West Ham's final seven matches of the campaign, frequently finding himself displaced by Kyle Walker-Peters. His contract at the London Stadium runs until 2031, having signed a seven-year deal upon joining from Manchester United in a £15million deal.
International pedigree and United history
While his club side struggled, Wan-Bissaka has remained a key figure on the international stage for DR Congo. He started all four of the nation's matches at this summer's World Cup, putting in impressive performances that caught the eye of several scouts.
Before his stint in London, Wan-Bissaka established himself as one of the most reliable one-on-one defenders in Europe during a successful period at Old Trafford. He made 190 appearances across five seasons for Manchester United, where he was an integral part of the squads that secured silverware, winning the EFL Cup in 2022-23 and the FA Cup in 2023-24.
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Competition for places at West Ham
Since moving to West Ham, Wan-Bissaka has made 65 appearances across two seasons, but his progress was occasionally interrupted by international commitments. His absence during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) allowed Walker-Peters to stake a claim for the starting spot, a challenge Wan-Bissaka struggled to overcome in the final weeks of the season.
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