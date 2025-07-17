Ashley Young offered shock Championship move as ex-Man Utd full-back looks for new club at age of 40

Ashley Young could be set for a surprise return to his boyhood club Watford, with the Championship side looking to re-sign the 40-year-old veteran. The former Manchester United and England star is a free agent after leaving Everton and wants to finish his career where it began. Watford have no concerns over his age or fitness, and talks are reportedly ongoing.

Young hopes to finish career at boyhood club