Arthur Okonkwo, you hero! Wrexham goalkeeper single-handedly earns Phil Parkinson's side a valuable point at Ipswich after 90-minute Portman Road siege

Wrexham came into the fixture off the back of a five-match unbeaten run but it was the hosts who looked the most likely to break the deadlock. The Tractor Boys, who have picked up 10 points from a possible 12 in their last four games, would have been comfortably ahead at the break had it not been for Okonkwo having a blinder. The Red Dragons' keeper did very well to keep out efforts from Sindre Egeli, Leif Davis, and Jaden Philogene as the visitors weathered a first-half storm.

After producing an Expected Goals tally of just 0.02 in the opening 45 minutes, Wrexham fans urged their team on when the contest resumed, but instead, Ipswich's onslaught continued, as shot after shot rained down on Okonkwo.

The Welsh outfit, who were without top scorer Kieffer Moore due to injury, were defending gamely but were toothless in attack throughout the encounter. But in the end, Wrexham held on for a valuable point that sees them drop to 14th in the table, six places behind Ipswich, and just three points off the play-offs.