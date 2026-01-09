Arthur Okonkwo is Wrexham's Hollywood hero! Ex-Arsenal goalkeeper saves Nottingham Forest's record signing Omari Hutchinson's spot-kick in classic FA Cup third round tie

Igor Jesus fashioned the first chance of the FA Cup tie but his second-minute effort missed the target as Forest sought to take an early lead. And the Tricky Trees thought they'd gone ahead in the 15th minute, only for Douglas Luiz's close-range strike to be chalked off for handball.

Sam Smith fashioned Wrexham's opening chance of the first half having been played in down the left by Nathan Broadhead, only for the 27-year-old to drag his effort wide of the far post. The Dragons, though, found the breakthrough shortly before the break as Liberato Cacace rifled into the bottom corner from 20 yards, albeit with a slight deflection off Morato.

And the Welsh side doubled their advantage three minutes after Cacace's opener as Oliver Rathbone tucked past Mats Selz from close range. Wrexham should have gone into the break three goals to the good after Smith raced through one-on-one with Sels, who denied the striker from close range.

A disappointing opening 45 forced Sean Dyche into a triple change for the second half as Morgan Gibbs-White, Nicolas Dominguez and Neco Williams were all introduced.

Luiz forced Arthur Okonkwo into action on the hour mark as the Wrexham shotstopper was forced to turn the Brazilian's goal-bound free-kick over the bar for a Forest corner. The Tricky Trees huffed and puffed, and eventually broke the Wrexham resolve as Jesus' header struck the post and bounced over the line midway through the second half.

Forest continued to push for an equaliser, yet came undone with 15 minutes to play as Dominic Hyam headed George Dobson's free-kick past Sels to restore the two-goal advantage. However, Dyche's side cut the lead back to one goal moments later as Callum Hudson-Odoi struck past Okonkwo.

And second half super sub Hudson-Odoi broke Wrexham hearts late on as he scored his second and Forest's third with a well taken strike to take the game to extra time.

Both teams had chances to win this third round tie, as Josh Windass, Igor Thiago and Omari Hutchinson all forged opportunities, but neither side was able to find the breakthrough as this entertaining FA Cup clash was decided on penalties.

Ultimately, it was Okonkwo who proved to be Wrexham's spot-kick hero to deny Hutchinson from 12 yards and send the Dragons into the fourth round as they claimed a 4-3 shootout victory.