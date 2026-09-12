'The small Arsene Wenger' - Ex-Arsenal star Granit Xhaka heaps ultimate praise on Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris ahead of massive Gunners reunion

The Swiss midfielder has been selected by the likes of Wenger, Unai Emery, Mikel Arteta, and Xabi Alonso over a lengthy professional journey which spans spells at Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen, Basel, and Borussia Monchengladbach. Having experienced such a high level of coaching across three different major European leagues, Xhaka is perhaps better placed than anyone to judge the quality of a manager’s tactical acumen and leadership style.

Speaking ahead of Sunderland's massive clash with his former side, Arsenal, Xhaka revealed that he sees striking similarities to one of his most beloved former bosses from his time in North London. "I call him like the small Arsene Wenger," he told TNT Sports. "As a human being, he's top. He's very calm, he's not a guy who screams, he has all the solutions and tactically, he's amazing. And even for him, to get a new team, now again with new players, I believe is not easy.

"But he showed himself that he is a great manager, he showed himself that he can improve this team, the players. And myself, I'm very thankful that I can have a coach like him."