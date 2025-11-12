ArsenalArsenal
Arsenal women's player ratings vs Bayern Munich: Mariona Caldentey's magic counts for nothing as Pernille Harder haunts the holders in stunning Champions League fightback

Arsenal squandered a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 to German giants Bayern Munich on a thrilling night at the Allianz Arena in an early blow to the holders' Champions League hopes. The Gunners dominated the first 45 minutes, and seemed comfortably on course for a vital three points, but they capitulated in the second half as Bayern turned the game on its head and will be left to rue three dropped points in Bavaria.

Arsenal came flying out the blocks from the start and were much the better of the two sides in the opening stages. The pressure told in the fifth minute as Emily Fox capitalised on an error from the keeper, following a shot from Beth Mead, to head home from close range. And the north Londoners doubled their lead midway through the first half after Bayern lost the ball on the edge of their own box. After a neat one-two, Mariona Caldentey did brilliantly to shift the ball out of her feet and fire past rooted Bayern keeper Mala Grohs and into the roof of the net.

But the hosts were much improved in the second period, and capitalised on their dominance with a goal back on the hour. Bayern broke with the Gunners high up the field and Klara Buhl squared to Alara Sehitler, who found herself in acres of space and clipped the ball past Daphne van Domselaar. The teams were all-square with 10 minutes remaining as substitute Pernille Harder was allowed space on the edge of the box to loop an unorthodox but brilliant shot over Van Domselaar. It was Harder's seventh strike against the Gunners following her time at Chelsea. 

And the turnaround was completed with four minutes remaining after Bayern captain Glodis Viggosdottir directed the ball home from close range following another assist from Buhl.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Allianz Arena...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Daphne van Domselaar (5/10): 

    Was a virtual spectator in the first-half as the hosts struggled to play through Arsenal's high press. But she was much busier in the second-half, called upon to make a number of important saves, was left woefully exposed for Bayern's first goal and there was nothing she could do for the equaliser or the winner. 

    Emily Fox (7/10): 

    Did brilliantly to capitalise on an error from the Bayern keeper to give Arsenal the lead, heading home a loose ball from close range. Was called-on to do much more defending in the second-half as Arsenal regressed towrds their own goal. 

    Stephanie Catley (5/10):

    Continued her partnership with Wubben-Moy and showed great pace in her recovery runs. But was caught out holding a very high line for Bayern's goal and stood off Harder for the equaliser. 

    Lottie Wubben-Moy (5/10): 

    Similar evening to her partner in defence Catley. Hardly put a foot wrong, but was caught flat-footed as Bayern broke quickly upfield to reduce the deficit in the 67th minute. Was too slow to close down Harder for Bayern's leveller. 

    Katie McCabe (6/10):

    Had a relatively quiet evening and was replaced in the 75th minute. 

    Midfield

    Victoria Pelova (6/10):

    A busy evening and did huge amounts of running, was replaced in the 75th minute by Cooney-Cross. 

    Beth Mead (6/10):

    Credited with the assist for the first goal, her powerful low shot was only palmed down by the goalkeeper and into Fox's path. Was involved in the second goal, too Enjoyed a productive evening, seeing lots of the ball and will be pleased with her performance. Boss Slegers will be pleased to see her run off a very hefty challenge in the 50th minute. 

    Caitlin Foord (6/10):

    Enjoyed a productive evening, but was hooked in the 60th minute, replaced by Chloe Kelly. 

    Mariona Caldentey (7/10): 

    Capitalised on some dreadful defending on the edge of the Bayern box and thrashed home an unstoppable drive from 20 yards out to make it 2-0 in the 23rd minute. Was an excellent influence all evening, a creative spark whenever she was on the ball. 

    Attack

    Alessia Russo (7/10):

    Saw plenty of the ball and will be disappointed to not get on the scoresheet. Saw a long-distance drive well-save by the keeper and deserved more for her efforts. 

    Stina Blackstenius (6/10):

    Almost scored a wonderful goal in the 23rd minute, but saw her fierce strike clatter off the top of the cross bar. A constant threat to the Bayern defence, but was taken off in the 60th minute. 

    Subs & Manager

    Chloe Kelly (5/10):

    England Lionesses hero had to make do with a place on the bench and was brought into the action on the hour. But with the Gunners on the back foot, she found it hard to make any major impact at the other end of the field. 

    Frida Maanum (5/10):

    Squandered a wonderful opportunity with 10 minutes to go after some excellent work from Russo, will be disappointed to panic when given a great opportunity. 

    Kyra Cooney-Cross (5/10):

    Made little impact after coming on with 15 minutes to go. 

    Taylor Hinds (5/10):

    Struggled to influence the game after coming on, was on the back foot as Bayern attacked in their droves. 

    Renee Slegers (4/10):

    Will be shell-shocked by the scoreline after her team looked so good in the first-half. But failed to make the most of Russo's attacking intent and allowed the hosts to completely dominate after the break.

