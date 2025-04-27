Arsenal women's player ratings vs Lyon: The Gunners are going to the Champions League final! Alessia Russo and Mariona Caldentey among the heroes as eight-time European champions self-combust

Renee Slegers' side overturned a 2-1 deficit from the first leg of their semi-final, stunning the French giants to set up a huge Barcelona clash

Arsenal will play in their first Women's Champions League final since 2007 after shocking eight-time winners Lyon in France, winning 4-1 in their semi-final second leg to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the Emirates Stadium. The hosts had won all of their last 11 ties at this stage of the competition, a run which stretched back 16 years, but they were dominated and picked apart by the Gunners as that streak came to an emphatic end, with the English side set to face reigning champions Barcelona in Lisbon at the end of May for a chance to win this competition for the second time.

It took just five minutes for Arsenal to break the deadlock, as a surprise mistake from goalkeeper Christiane Endler led to Chloe Kelly's corner ricocheting around the box and eventually bouncing in off the Lyon shot-stopper herself. It set the tone for a sloppy and error-strewn display from the team that has won this competition more often than any other, with awful defending capitalised on by Alessia Russo for the Gunners' third and Caitlin Foord pouncing on a slip from Vanessa Gilles to bag the fourth.

But there was also a lot of quality on show from Arsenal, the stand-out moment undoubtedly Mariona Caldentey's sweet strike on the stroke of half-time which doubled their lead. The visitors controlled the midfield, were sharp in their spells of possession and extremely clinical in front of goal as they took down a giant of the European game.

Their reward is a shot at another, with Barcelona to be their opponents in next month's final in Lisbon after their 8-2 aggregate win over Chelsea. It'll be an incredible challenge, but Sunday was too - and Renee Slegers' side overcame that one remarkably.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Parc Olympique Lyonnais...