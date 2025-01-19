Arsenal women's player ratings vs Crystal Palace: Gunners' Lionesses lead the way as Leah Williamson and Beth Mead join red-hot Alessia Russo on the scoresheet in straightforward WSL victory

Arsenal are up and running after the Women's Super League's winter break, with Leah Williamson, Alessia Russo and Beth Mead on target in Sunday's 5-0 win over Crystal Palace.
Renee Slegers’ side dominated throughout in their first game since her appointment as permanent manager, but were made to wait before turning sustained pressure into a glut of goals.
It appeared as though a big win could be on the cards when Williamson bundled home a corner from close range in just the sixth minute, but the floodgates took a while to open. A second finally arrived in the 63rd minute, with Russo – who has netted seven times in her last six WSL outings - producing a poacher’s finish as she reacted quickest to spilled shot and fired into the roof of the net.
Mead then got in on the act four minutes later - with Russo turning provider on this occasion - as she swept home, before Mariona Caldentey converted from the penalty spot and stroked home a fifth deep into stoppage-time.
