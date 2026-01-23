Getty/GOAL
Arsenal told they can win BOTH Champions League & Premier League after demonstrating 'mark of champions' - but Man City & Pep Guardiola 'will not let go'
When did Arsenal last win a major trophy?
Mikel Arteta is under pressure to deliver more tangible success at Emirates Stadium, having overseen three successive runners-up finishes in the English top-flight. He also saw his side fall agonisingly short against Paris Saint-Germain at the semi-final stage of elite European club competition last season.
Arsenal have claimed FA Cup and Community Shield honours under their current boss, but their last piece of major silverware was secured back in 2020. The Gunners are well placed to end that barren run in 2026, with a seven-point lead being held at the top of the Premier League table while also securing Champions League progress to the last 16 without suffering a defeat.
- Getty
Can Arsenal win the Premier League & Champions League in 2026?
Quizzed on whether Arteta will be in trouble if he does not get over a trophy-winning line this term, Sagna - speaking in association with talkSPORT Bet Online Slots - told GOAL: “You never know in the Premier League. You have so many good teams. Every year you tend to have one team that wakes up - this year it is Aston Villa, before it was Leicester. Every year you have a surprise team.
“The Premier League is the most competitive league in the world. You can never lose or draw a game in the Premier League, especially in the last few months. The pressure is so big and the build up will be on Arsenal because everyone expects them to win this year because they spent so much time on top of the league. They have won games this season that seemed to be difficult, and this is the mark of champions. They are top of the league as well in the Champions League.
“We need to praise the last four or five years because that built up to what Arsenal are today. To be able to build such a group and have such a good squad, that is not easy. Nowadays you have to deal with the lack of playing time for some players, these players won’t be happy, but if the team is playing well then it is difficult. You have to find the right balance, and it seems to be working well for them.”
Pressed on whether Arsenal can capture the European Cup for the first time in the club’s 140-year history, Sagna added: “I think, yes, they have a chance to win the Champions League. They were really close last year to performing and competing. I think they have a chance this season, first of all to qualify. They have done that already. Maybe that will put less pressure on them and they will be able to rotate a bit more and rest some players.
“They have been doing amazingly in the Champions League and can afford to rotate more now. It’s the right time for them to make a statement as potential challengers for the Champions League.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Man City warning: Never write off Guardiola
While backing Arsenal to go well, Sagna - who spent seven years in north London before taking in three at the Etihad Stadium - is eager to point out that Manchester City can never be written off.
Guardiola’s side have gone four games without a win in the Premier League and suffered a humbling Champions League defeat to Bodo/Glimt last time out. Amid those shocks, ex-France international Sagna said: “Of course we will complain about City not playing the City way this season, but they put the bar so high by being successful for five years - winning everything. It is strange when you hear about City losing. It’s like ‘I can’t believe it!’.
“Now, some players left and he [Guardiola] needs to build the squad again. People on the board left, so it’s a new City. But it’s a City that is sitting second in the league. The quality of the players is very good and they are a team that will not give up.
“I know Pep Guardiola will put pressure on the players and make them believe that they can catch-up. They will not let go and will be on Arsenal’s back foot until the end of the season. I would not rule out City.”
- Getty
Title race: Upcoming fixtures for Arsenal & Man City
City are now level on points with surprise package Villa, as Arsenal begin to pull clear of the chasing pack. The Blues will be confident of returning to winning ways against rock-bottom Wolves on Saturday, and a positive result there could see them close on the Gunners as Arteta’s side are preparing to entertain old adversaries Manchester United on Sunday.
Advertisement