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'We have lost an incredible player' - Mikel Arteta delivers GRIM injury update on William Saliba & Jurrien Timber as Arsenal title defence takes hit
Saliba and Timber ruled out of season opener
Arteta has confirmed that Arsenal will be without both Saliba and Timber for the foreseeable future, casting a shadow over the club's final pre-season preparations. Speaking after a 3-2 friendly defeat to Borussia Dortmund at the Emirates Stadium, the Spaniard revealed that Saliba is currently in "rest mode" to address a persistent back problem following the 2026 World Cup, while Timber is struggling with a groin issue. The news comes at a critical time as the Gunners prepare for a friendly against Como followed by the Community Shield clash with Manchester City.
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'Had to do almost nothing'
The Spanish tactician was unable to provide a specific timeline for their return, stating: "I cannot be very precise with that. Jurrien is progressing really well, he’s on the pitch, he’s doing quite a lot right now, but is still weeks away, I cannot say how much.
"William is in rest mode at the moment. For two weeks he had to do almost nothing, don’t aggravate the injury. It’s going to take some time to heal, we know that. As quick as we have more news we can inform."
Arteta laments loss of 'incredible' stars
The absence of Saliba is particularly stinging for the north London side, given his instrumental role in their Premier League title triumph. The 25-year-old was a cornerstone of the defense that boasted the league's best record last term, and his absence during previous seasons has historically coincided with drops in form for the team. Arteta did not hide his disappointment, acknowledging the void left by the two versatile defenders who are vital to his tactical setup and build-up play from the back.
Reflecting on the impact of these injuries, Arteta told reporters: "We have experienced that in the past, unfortunately. When he’s been available, his stats are incredible. We know that we have lost an incredible player. Same with Jurrien."
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Transfer plans remain focused on current squad
Despite the defensive crisis, Arteta appeared to downplay the possibility of dipping back into the transfer market to sign a replacement centre-back. While the club has been linked with several names, the manager emphasised that he expects the current group to step up and take collective responsibility for defensive lapses. Arsenal currently have Gabriel Magalhaes, Riccardo Calafiori, and Ben White available, but the depth is being tested far earlier than the coaching staff would have liked.
When asked about potential recruitment, the Gunners said: "We conceded some poor goals the other day, some poor goals today, in the way we competed especially, but that’s a collective responsibility. We need to improve with the players that we have."
This stance comes even as reports suggested the Gunners had eyed a shock move for Tottenham captain Cristian Romero, only to see their approach blocked by the arch-rivals.
Arsenal's Premier League title defence is set to begin at home against Coventry on August 21, and the prospect of starting without their first-choice defensive pairing is a major concern. Now, the focus turns to how Gabriel will anchor the defense alongside the club's other available options, including Piero Hincapie and Cristhian Mosquera.
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