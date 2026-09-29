Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres revels in scoring feeling as perfect Sweden sink Poland

Potter’s tenure as Sweden head coach continues to gather momentum as his side secured a second consecutive victory in Nations League. The Blagult followed up their opening win against Romania with a dominant performance against Poland, ensuring they remain at the summit of the standings. While Poland offered stiff resistance in the first half, Sweden’s superior attacking quality eventually shone through in front of a jubilant home crowd.

The hosts wasted little time asserting their authority when Benjamin Nygren opened the scoring just eight minutes into the contest, nodding home after Victor Lindelof had kept a corner alive. Poland fought back and managed to level the scores just before the interval through Sebastian Szymanski, who capitalised on excellent wing play from Nicola Zalewski. However, Sweden regained control after the break, with Yasin Ayari restoring the lead before the irrepressible Gyokeres sealed the three points with a clinical finish.