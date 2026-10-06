AFP
Arsenal forward Viktor Gyokeres revels in incredible Nations League scoring streak after firing Sweden past Romania
Record-breaking night for Gyokeres
Gyokeres continues to cement his status as one of Europe’s most lethal finishers after extending his sensational scoring run on the international stage. The 26-year-old scored the only goal of the game as Sweden secured a narrow 1-0 win over Romania, ensuring the Blagult remain in a strong position to win their Nations League group. The goal was particularly significant as it marked the seventh consecutive Nations League match in which the striker has found the back of the net.
The goal in Bucharest was not just about the Nations League record; it also saw Gyokeres reach another significant milestone in Swedish football history. By finding the net, the Arsenal forward surpassed Marcus Berg in the list of the country’s all-time leading goalscorers. He now stands on 25 international goals, further justifying the hype surrounding his recent high-profile move to the Premier League.
In-form Gyokeres demands higher standards
The decisive moment arrived in the 13th minute of the contest when Gyokeres reacted quickest to poke the ball home after a Sebastian Nanasi effort had struck the woodwork. This latest strike saw the forward move into a league of his own, having previously shared a record of scoring in five straight games with Aleksandar Mitrovic and Benjamin Sesko. By scoring in seven straight games, he has established a new benchmark in the competition’s history.
Reflecting on his current vein of form, the forward expressed his satisfaction with his efficiency in front of goal. "It feels good. It feels like you get good chances and then you score. But we could probably have done more in the first half and killed the game. We let them play and didn't get up in the press well enough in the second half, so we made it difficult for ourselves," Gyokeres told Viaplay, as quoted by Fotbolldirekt.
- AFP
Defensive resilience pays off
However, the forward was encouraged by the defensive resilience shown by the squad. Keeping a clean sheet has been a priority for the coaching staff, and Gyokeres noted that winning ugly is sometimes a necessary step for the group’s development. He noted that it was important for the collective to navigate a match where things did not go exactly to plan, describing the shutout as a major positive for the team moving forward.
"It's important for the team to have this type of match where things may not go exactly as we want. We manage to keep a clean sheet, it's been a while so that's very positive. Then it's clear that we need to control the match a little more," he said.
- AFP
Building momentum for November
Sweden has established a two-point lead over Bosnia at the top of their group following a crucial victory. The win secures a strong position for the team as they look ahead to November's international fixtures, giving them key momentum moving forward in the tournament.
"Very nice. We knew the situation before this match so it was important for us to take three points and come back in November with a good position in the group. So it feels very positive," Gyokeres told Sportbladet.
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