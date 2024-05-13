Arsenal urged to capitalise on Jadon Sancho's Man Utd situation and snap up Borussia Dortmund loanee

GettyMitchell FrettonArsenal urged to capitalise on Jadon Sancho's Man Utd situation and snap up Borussia Dortmund loaneeJadon SanchoArsenalTransfersManchester UnitedBorussia DortmundPremier LeagueBundesligaChampions LeagueFormer Arsenal defender Emmanuel Petit has told his old club to take a chance on Jadon Sancho and sign him this summer.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSancho unlikely to stay at Man UtdHas impressed on loan at BVBArsenal could provide fresh startArticle continues below