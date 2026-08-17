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Ethan Nwaneri transfer race heats up as Premier League clubs join Italian and German sides in pursuit
European giants lead the chase for Nwaneri
The race for Nwaneri is heating up as the summer transfer window enters its final fortnight. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Arsenal youngster is attracting significant interest from clubs in Italy, Germany, and Turkey. Among the most prominent suitors are Serie A heavyweights AC Milan and Turkish champions Galatasaray, both of whom have already made formal enquiries.
The Rossoneri management are specifically looking for a versatile playmaker who can operate in the pockets behind the striker, ideally occupying the right channel, and they have identified the English talent as a creative solution for their attacking midfield needs.
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Premier League rivals ready to swoop
While European interest has dominated the headlines, the situation is set to become even more complicated for Arsenal as domestic rivals enter the fray. Reports suggest that several Premier League clubs have joined the race to sign him and decided to go "all in" to secure his signature.
The increased domestic interest comes at a time when Nwaneri’s pathway to the first team appears increasingly blocked by established stars. Despite his undeniable talent, the 19-year-old winger has managed to register four goals in 24 Premier League appearances during his limited opportunities, showing flashes of the quality that made him such a highly-rated prospect.
Community Shield omission sparks speculation
Speculation regarding Nwaneri’s future reached a fever pitch following his absence from the Arsenal squad for the recent Community Shield victory over Manchester City. While Mikel Arteta noted that selection decisions were influenced by the limited number of spots available, the teenager’s omission was seen as a clear indicator of his standing in the current hierarchy.
Fabrizio Romano provided a definitive update on the situation, stating: "Ethan Nwaneri will leave Arsenal before the end of the summer transfer window, as planned weeks ago. He’s not even on the bench against Man City despite being involved in pre-season."
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Nwaneri faces a decisive two weeks
The next two weeks will be decisive for Nwaneri as he weighs up his options. A move to Italy or Germany could offer a fresh start and a chance to shine in a different tactical environment, while a Premier League switch would allow him to continue his growth in familiar surroundings.
Arsenal’s firm valuation and refusal to accept standard loan-to-buy options show they still value his potential, even if he is surplus to requirements for the 2026-27 campaign.
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