Mikel MerinoGetty Images
Mitchell Fretton

Arsenal handed huge transfer boost as Mikel Merino 'seems to have opted' to move to Emirates instead of making Barcelona move

Mikel MerinoArsenalTransfersBarcelonaPremier LeagueLaLiga

Barcelona target Mikel Merino looks to have chosen to sign for Arsenal amid interest from the Spanish giants.

  • Merino starred for Spain at Euro 2024
  • Drawing interest from both Arsenal and Barcelona
  • Looks to have chosen a move to Premier League
