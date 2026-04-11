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Arsenal considering summer transfer move for Newcastle forward Anthony Gordon
Arteta identifies Gordon as key target
Arteta is reportedly keen to add more pace and directness to his frontline as the Gunners look to sustain their status as Premier League title heavyweights, according to TEAMtalk. The North London side are looking for a high-level competitor to push Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard on the left flank. Gordon, who has established himself as one of the most effective wingers in the Premier League since moving to St James' Park, fits the profile of the young, hungry, and technically gifted player that Arsenal have prioritised in recent years.
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Newcastle’s financial dilemma
Gordon has become a fan favourite at Newcastle due to his tireless running and goal contributions, but the lure of another season of Champions League football and a potential title charge at the Emirates Stadium could be a significant factor. While Newcastle would be loath to lose one of their most influential players, the club’s ongoing battle with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) could complicate the situation. The Magpies have already had to navigate tight financial margins, and a substantial offer for Gordon might prove difficult to ignore if they need to balance the books. Internal discussions at Arsenal are believed to be ongoing regarding the feasibility of a deal that would likely require a massive transfer fee.
A perfect tactical fit for the Gunners
Tactically, Gordon’s aggressive pressing and ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations align perfectly with Arteta’s high-intensity system. His Premier League experience is another major plus for Arsenal, as they seek players who can hit the ground running without needing an adaptation period to the English top flight. The former Everton man has shown he can perform in big games, a trait that Arsenal value highly as they look to bridge the gap with Manchester City.
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Competition for the England star’s signature
Arsenal are not the only club monitoring Gordon's situation, with Liverpool also previously credited with an interest in the 25-year-old. However, the Gunners are hoping to steal a march on their rivals by presenting a clear project where Gordon would play a starring role in one of Europe’s youngest and most exciting squads. Any potential move would likely happen in the summer window rather than January, given Newcastle's reluctance to sell mid-season.