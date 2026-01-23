AFP
Arsenal summer signing could leave midway into first season as Ajax consider offer for out-of-favour star
Beuker’s hunt for a midfielder leads to London
Ajax are aggressively in the market for an experienced defensive midfielder to add steel to their engine room, and reports in the Netherlands suggest their search has landed at Arsenal’s door. According to De Telegraaf, the Dutch club are seriously investigating the possibility of signing Norgaard, just months after he joined the Gunners.
The link comes as Ajax director Beuker was "caught" by a fellow passenger travelling to Istanbul following his side's Champions League victory over Villarreal. While his physical presence in Turkey suggests immediate negotiations with Super Lig clubs, sources close to the Amsterdam outfit claim that the net is being cast far wider. Beuker is reportedly looking for players who can be immediate leaders, and Norgaard, with his wealth of Premier League experience, fits the profile perfectly.
Having only made the switch to London recently, a departure midway through his debut campaign would be a shock. However, with Ajax prioritising a experienced midfielder, they appear ready to test Arsenal’s resolve should the player be open to a guaranteed starting role in the Eredivisie.
- Getty Images Sport
Premier League trio on Ajax radar
Norgaard is not the only high-profile Premier League name being monitored by the four-time European champions. The report details that Beuker is "playing chess on many boards," with the club's recruitment team conducting serious due diligence on several targets currently plying their trade in England.
Alongside the Arsenal man, Liverpool’s Wataru Endo and Manchester United’s Manuel Ugarte are also named as serious candidates. The strategy marks a clear shift for Ajax, who are traditionally known for developing youth but are now evidently seeking battle-hardened professionals to guide their talented squad.
While Beuker is physically in Istanbul to hold talks regarding other targets, the mention of Norgaard, Endo, and Ugarte suggests that the eventual solution to their midfield problem could well come from the English top flight rather than Turkey.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Istanbul summit: Torreira, Alvarez and Bailey
Beuker’s specific reason for flying to Istanbul, taking advantage of the fact that both Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are playing European home games this week, is to hold face-to-face talks with agents. The primary target in Turkey appears to be former Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira. The 29-year-old Uruguayan is currently at Galatasaray, and it is believed a departure is "negotiable."
Furthermore, a reunion with a former Ajax fan favourite is on the cards. Beuker reportedly has a meeting scheduled with the entourage of Edson Alvarez. The 28-year-old Mexican international is currently on loan at Fenerbahce from West Ham. Despite a strong first half of the season, Alvarez’s position is under threat following the arrival of French superstar N’Golo Kante in Istanbul. With the World Cup on the horizon, Alvarez fears becoming a reserve and is open to returning to Amsterdam, where the door is "always open."
Additionally, Beuker may use the trip to discuss a loan move for Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey, as Villa are in the city to face Fenerbahce on Thursday.
- Getty Images Sport
Zinchenko deal ‘almost certain’ to be completed
The interest in Norgaard is part of a wider raid on the Emirates Stadium. The report from De Telegraaf states that the signing of Arsenal left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko is now considered "as good as certain."
The 29-year-old Ukrainian international has been heavily linked with a move to the Johan Cruyff Arena, and with that deal seemingly nearing completion, the focus has shifted entirely to the midfield. If Ajax can secure Zinchenko and then lure Norgaard to join him, it would represent a significant double swoop on Mikel Arteta’s squad, adding two seasoned professionals to an Ajax side desperate to reclaim their dominance. Beuker’s mission is clear: bring in experience, whether it comes from the banks of the Bosphorus or the bench at the Emirates.
Advertisement