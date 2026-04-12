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Arsenal striker opens door to summer exit with transfer 'desire' revealed
Brazilian star discusses Arsenal future
Speaking to Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, Jesus has once again sparked speculation regarding his future at the Emirates Stadium. Despite still being under contract until 2027, the 29-year-old has been frequently linked with a move elsewhere as Arsenal look to reshape their attacking options. The versatile attacker, who boasts 31 goals and 22 assists in 119 outings for the Gunners, was remarkably candid about where he sees himself playing. He admitted that while his current priority is helping his current team, he has a deep-seated wish to return to his homeland.
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Emotional connection to Palmeiras remains
After returning to fitness, Jesus has registered 23 appearances across all competitions in 2025-26, playing just 855 minutes while contributing five goals and two assists. Finding himself frequently behind Kai Havertz, the emotional pull of a return to Palmeiras is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore. Explaining his career plans, the striker stated: “My main focus today is still Arsenal, to make things happen here, to help in the way the coach needs. Then, obviously, when the season ends, we start to think. My desire is to return to Palmeiras one day and win more titles. I’ve already felt what it’s like to win there. That’s still in me, it’s a very strong desire.”
No concrete offers on the table
While the romanticism of a return to South America is clear, the player was quick to point out that no formal negotiations have taken place. Jesus is essentially waiting for the reigning Brazilian champions, where he previously recorded 28 goals and eight assists in 83 matches before joining Manchester City in 2017, to make the first move. He admitted that a return depends on more than just his own feelings: “Of course, I also have to receive an offer from Palmeiras. But my relationship with them has always been very good and always will be.”
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What next for Jesus?
The ball appears to be in Arsenal’s court regarding a contract renewal or a summer sale. Until a definitive decision is reached, the cycle of speculation is set to continue heading into the upcoming transfer window.