'Very proud and happy' - Arsenal star Viktor Gyokeres speaks out after beating off competition from Liverpool's Alexander Isak to land top award

Gyokeres has been named Sweden’s best striker of 2025 by the Swedish Football Federation, securing the award for a third consecutive year. The Arsenal forward finished ahead of Liverpool striker Isak and Celtic's Benjamin Nygren, underlining the scale of his achievements across the calendar year, despite his struggles at Arsenal.

The award recognises Gyokeres’ outstanding first half of the calendar year at Sporting, where he continued his prolific scoring streak and helped deliver domestic success, before completing a high-profile transfer to Arsenal in the summer. His overall contribution across the two leagues was viewed as decisive in the voting process.

In announcing the winner, the Swedish Football Federation highlighted Gyokeres’ consistency, physical dominance and influence in decisive moments. His combination of goal output and all-round play was considered to have set him apart from strong competition.