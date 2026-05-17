Arsenal star tipped to ‘trigger transfer’ if Gunners win Premier League title - with 22-cap international holding ‘game-time’ concerns

Silvestre believes there will be some changes to the Arsenal squad should the Gunners clinch the Premier League title. The Gunners will become Premier League champions for the first time since 2004 if they win their final two games against already-relegated Burnley and Crystal Palace.

Mikel Arteta could even become the first Arsenal manager since Arsene Wenger to win the league title if that does not happen, as second placed Manchester City will likely need to beat in-form Bournemouth and Europa League finalists Aston Villa, as they currently sit two points behind Arsenal.

Regardless of whether Arsenal win the Premier League - and their subsequent Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain - Gunners bosses will look to bolster Arteta’s squad this summer.



