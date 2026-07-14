Arsenal unveil talented teenager Lisa Baum as fifth summer signing after Germany starlet was linked with Barcelona, Man Utd & Bayern Munich

Arsenal were outlined as front-runners for Baum's signature as soon as reports started to emerge to suggest she could be on the move this summer, after just one season in Leipzig. On Tuesday, the Gunners were able to unveil their new No.19, with her following Georgia Stanway, Ona Batlle, Geraldine Reuteler and Selina Cerci in joining the club in what is turning out to be a wonderful summer transfer window.

"I’m so happy to join Arsenal and I can’t wait to get started," Baum said. "This league is so competitive and Arsenal is a big club, so I’m excited to challenge myself and compete with the best. I want to win trophies and develop my game and Arsenal feels like the perfect match to achieve that."

Gunners head coach Renee Slegers added: "Lisa is a young wide forward who will bring direct intent and athleticism to our attacking group. At 19, she is still developing and we believe she has huge potential, which we will support her to achieve."