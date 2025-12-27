Arsenal revealed as Antoine Semenyo's preferred transfer destination but Gunners set to miss out on forward after summer enquiry

Premier League heavyweights Liverpool were the rumoured frontrunners for Semenyo earlier in the year as they looked to reinforce their frontline further. The Reds invested heavily in attack over the summer, signing Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz from Newcastle, Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen, respectively.

Liverpool were expected to accelerate their interest in Semenyo following Isak's ankle fracture in the 2-1 win over Tottenham last weekend. However, the defending champions opted against moving for the Cherries star.

Chelsea were briefly in the race to land Semenyo, while Tottenham, who were linked with the 25-year-old over the summer, were rejected early on by the Ghana international. Manchester United had also hoped to land the forward but it's Manchester City who are now expected to win the race to sign Semenyo in January.

City are set to trigger the £65m release clause in the contract Semenyo signed earlier in the year, though the Cityzens need to trigger said clause by January 10th to give Bournemouth ample time to land a replacement.