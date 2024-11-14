Newcastle United FC v Arsenal FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Aditya Gokhale

Arsenal set to receive double injury boost after international break as defensive duo set to return to action for Mikel Arteta's side

M. ArtetaArsenalPremier LeagueR. CalafioriT. TomiyasuArsenal vs Nottingham ForestNottingham Forest

Arsenal are reportedly set to welcome defenders Riccardo Calafiori and Takehiro Tomiyasu back from injury after the international break.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Calafiori and Tomiyasu to return from injury
  • Arsenal expect defenders after international break
  • Gunners suffering from injury crisis this season
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Who will win the Premier League title?

19541 Votes