Arsenal player ratings vs Wolves: Declan Rice the difference-maker as Leandro Trossard and Martin Odegaard secure win to revive Gunners' title hopes

The Gunners ended a miserable week on a high to move back above Manchester City in the Premier League title race

Leandro Trossard's strike just before half-time and Martin Odegaard's injury-time finish were enough to give Arsenal an edgy 2-0 win at Wolves which moved them back to the top of the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta's side went into the game on the back of a bruising week which had seen them surrender control of the title race to Manchester City following defeat by Aston Villa and then exit the Champions League at the hands of Bayern Munich.

So they knew they had to find a reaction at Molineux and they did just thanks thanks to Trossard's spectacular sliced effort, which found its way into the top corner, and Odegaard's angled finish in stoppage time.

Article continues below

It was a crucial win for the visitors at the end of a difficult week, one that now sees them move one point above City, but having played a game more than the champions.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Molineux...