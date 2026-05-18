Arsenal player ratings vs Burnley: One more game! Kai Havertz soars high to put Gunners on cusp of long-awaited Premier League title

Predictably it was attack vs defence from the outset as the Clarets sat in a low block and tried to stifle the wannabe champions, but it always looked like a matter of time before Arsenal found the net. Leandro Trossard almost did the business as he smacked the base of the post after some neat combination with Eberechi Eze after a quarter of an hour, and Saka's floated a dangerous cross right across the face of goal.

The Gunners were convinced they should have had a penalty in the 34th minute when Saka went down in the six-yard box when it looked easier to tap in Havertz's low cross. Replays showed he had connected with Lucas Pires' leg as he went to shoot, and the VAR didn't overturn the decision not to award a spot-kick.

Arsenal seemed to lose their way in the second period on what became another tetchy occasion at the Emirates. Eze squandered two big openings in the space of two minutes not long after the restart, including a volley that was feathered onto the crossbar by the Burnley goalkeeper.

Havertz was then at the centre of another flashpoint with around 20 minutes to play, although this time for the wrong reason. He escaped a red card despite lunging in on Lesley Ugochukwu and catching him high on the back of his leg as the referee and VAR deemed that it didn't represent serious foul play.

Arsenal breathed a sigh of relief and weathered a nervy, scrappy conclusion to the game to claim a vital three points. The result means the north Londoners will be champions if City drop points against Bournemouth on Tuesday, otherwise they may well have to beat Crystal Palace on the final day as City face Aston Villa.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Emirates...