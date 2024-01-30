Arsenal player ratings vs Nottingham Forest: Gabriel Jesus sparkles with goal and assist as Gunners earned hard-fought win to keep Premier League title pressure on Liverpool

The Brazilian showed great character, responding to a quiet first half to swing things in his side's favour

Gabriel Jesus scored one and set up another as Arsenal eventually broke down a stubborn Nottingham Forest side to claim a 2-1 win at the City Ground and make it back-to-back victories in the Premier League.

After offering very little in the final third in the first, Mikel Arteta's side began to find some space after the interval and Jesus - who many believe Arsenal need to upgrade on to truly challenge Manchester City - proved to be the difference.

After wasting one glorious chance when he struck the post from point-blank range, the Brazilian somehow found a way to squeeze his shot through the legs of Forest keeper Matt Turner to break the deadlock. Jesus turned provider soon after, playing a perfect ball into the path of Bukayo Saka who finished superbly with his right foot to double the visitors' lead.

Taiwo Awoniyi set up a grandstand finish when he outmuscled William Saliba and pulled a goal back on 89 minutes, but the away side held on to claim a crucial win ahead of Sunday's top of the table clash with Liverpool.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the City Ground...