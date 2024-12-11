Arsenal player ratings vs Monaco: Thank goodness for Bukayo Saka! Starboy leads profligate Gunners to brink of Champions League last-16 place

The winger scored twice and assisted another as Mikel Arteta's men overcame some poor finishing to down the side from the principality

Bukayo Saka scored twice as Arsenal took a big step towards automatic qualification for the Champions League last 16 with a crucial 3-0 win against Monaco on Wednesday night.

The hosts dominated the first half, but saw several golden chances go begging, with Gabriel Jesus twice, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli all failing to find the net when clean through.

Mikel Arteta's side did take a lead into the break, however, with Saka finishing off a lovely move having been picked out at the back post by Jesus' perfect ball across the box.

The second period was a nervy affair for Arsenal, who looked unusually sluggish at times, and they were fortunate not to concede an equaliser when Breel Embolo sent one effort inches past the post with David Raya beaten.

But Saka's second goal of the night 12 minutes from time settled the nerves, with the winger punishing the visitors following a mix up between Mohammed Salisu and goalkeeper Radoslaw Majecki.

Substitute Kai Havertz added a third in the closing stages from Saka's cross as Arsenal claimed the win which moved them up to third in the Champions League league phase table, with games against Dinamo Zagreb and Girona still to come..

