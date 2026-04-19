Arsenal player ratings vs Man City: The bottle-job is on! Gabriel gets monstered by Erling Haaland as Gunners' grip on Premier League title race evaporates

The Gunners have now gone four domestic games without a win in all competitions, exiting both cup competitions in the process as well as handing the title initiative to City. It looked for a long time like they might get a draw that would keep the title race in their hands, though, having cancelled out Rayan Cherki’s superb opener when Kai Havertz pounced to deflect Gianluigi Donnarumma clearance into the net on 18 minutes.

But after Havertz was superbly denied by Donnarumma after the interval and Eberechi Eze curled an effort which came back off the inside of the post, Haaland struck from close range following some fine play by Nico O’Reilly restore City's lead.

Arsenal pushed for a late leveller, and they had a great chance to get one when Leandro Trossard picked out Havertz, but the German sent his header over to leave the visitors dejected.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Etihad Stadium...