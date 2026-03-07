Getty Images Sport
Arsenal push ahead with plans to sign €100m-rated midfielder as agent watches Brighton victory
Gunners eye move for Italian maestro
Arsenal have stepped up their interest in Newcastle's Tonali as Arteta looks to add world-class quality to his midfield. The north London club have identified the 25-year-old as the ideal candidate to lead their engine room into a new era of domestic and European dominance.
The interest reached a new high this week when the player's representative, Beppe Riso, was seen in the stands during Arsenal's victory over Brighton. His presence has sparked fresh talk that a move to the capital is becoming a reality, despite the staggering £87 million ($116.5m) valuation being placed on the former AC Milan man by the Magpies, according to Tuttosport.
The competition for the Azzurri star
Speculation regarding the transfer has grown following reports of interest from across the continent. While Newcastle held firm during the winter window, the landscape is expected to shift at the end of the campaign.
However, it's not just the Gunners who are interested in the 25-year-old's services. Other elite European teams, including Manchester United, Juventus, and Real Madrid, have reportedly been monitoring Tonali's situation in recent months.
Berta leads the Arsenal charge
The Gunners' sporting director, Andrea Berta, is a long-standing admirer of Tonali and is reportedly the driving force behind this renewed offensive. Arsenal had previously attempted to lure the midfielder to London during the final days of the January transfer window, but Newcastle rebuffed them, declaring the player untouchable mid-season. With more time to find a suitable replacement, the Magpies may be more receptive to negotiations in the summer if their lofty valuation is met by the north London hierarchy.
Riso's presence at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday night was far from accidental, as he watched Arsenal secure another vital result. The agent's movements in England suggest that the wheels are in motion for a deal that could dominate the headlines. Berta is believed to be preparing a fresh assault on the player's camp, leveraging his rapport and the club's sporting project to convince Tonali that the Emirates is the right destination for the next step in his career.
Focus remains on St. James' Park
Regardless of media reports, Tonali's top priority right now is to finish the season strong with Newcastle. Howe's team is still struggling to climb the Premier League table, currently sitting in 12th place with 39 points from 29 matches, nine points adrift of the European places.
The Magpies face a series of tough matches in the coming weeks, starting with a clash against Manchester City in the fifth round of the FA Cup, followed by games against Barcelona in the Champions League and Chelsea in the Premier League.
