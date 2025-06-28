Arsenal make new approach for €50m Ademola Lookman as Atalanta forward targets Premier League return

Atalanta star Ademola Lookman is looking to leave the Italian club this summer as Arsenal have rekindled their interest in the forward. The former Everton player is reportedly looking to return to the Premier League as he wants to take the next step in his career. Other than the Gunners, Juventus have also shown interest in the player.

