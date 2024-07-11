Riccardo Calafiori BolognaGetty
Aditya Gokhale

Explained: Why Arsenal's move for Riccardo Calafiori has stalled despite Gunners meeting €50m asking price

Riccardo CalafioriArsenalPremier LeagueBolognaSerie ATransfers

Arsenal's move for Bologna's Riccardo Calafiori has reportedly stalled despite the Gunners having met the €50 million (£42/$54m) asking price.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Arsenal reach Bologna's Calafiori asking price
  • Talks currently stalling due to clauses in deal
  • Bologna want a sell-on clause for defender
Article continues below