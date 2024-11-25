Big boost for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta provides Declan Rice injury update and confirms Kieran Tierney available for first Gunners appearance in 15 months ahead of Sporting CP clash
Mikel Arteta has issued a positive injury update on Arsenal duo Declan Rice and Kieran Tierney ahead of facing Sporting CP in the Champions League.
- Arsenal star Rice has had a toe issue
- Tierney been out with hamstring injury
- Arteta issues update on duo