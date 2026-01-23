Getty
How Arsenal left Man Utd 'stunned' by Benjamin Sesko decision as Gunners' former transfer target prepares for first Emirates Stadium visit
Arsenal target Sesko signs for Man Utd
Arsenal and United were both linked with Leipzig ace Sesko but the former decided to swoop for Gyokeres, something they did in late July for £64 million (€74m/$86m). A couple of weeks later, Sesko joined the Red Devils for £74m ($100m). And according to The Independent, United were 'stunned' to find out they could sign Sesko.
Incidentally, when he did join the club last summer, he said: "The history of Manchester United is obviously very special but what really excites me is the future. When we discussed the project, it was clear that everything is in place for this team to continue to grow and compete for the biggest trophies again soon. From the moment that I arrived, I could feel the positive energy and family environment that the club has created. It is clearly the perfect place to reach my maximum level and fulfil all of my ambitions. I cannot wait to start learning from Ruben [Amorim] and connecting with my team-mates to achieve the success that we all know we are capable of together."
Gyokeres vs Sesko
Both strikers came to these respective Premier League giants with goalscoring pedigree but the big question was could they handle the rigours of the Premier League. So far, the jury is out. Gyokeres has five league goals to his name this season in 20 matches, while Sesko has four in 17 games. And with Gabriel Jesus scoring twice in Arsenal's 3-1 Champions League win at Inter Milan in midweek, Gyokeres could be on the bench and there is no guarantee Sesko will start, either. On that duel, former United forward Giuseppe Rossi believes that both strikers need time to find their feet at their new teams.
He told OLBG: "Everybody needs time. You can't expect big things from players right away. There's not a lot of Wayne Rooneys around. Give him time. He has the quality. I think he can deal with the pressure. I think he'll be fine with the pressure. I'm sure that he'll be able to fulfil the purpose he was brought to Arsenal for. Could Arsenal vs Manchester United become Gyokeres vs Sesko? Imagine that. That would be crazy. They could both go off in this game and put their stamps on the season. It’s such an important game for them both and I hope they do. I hope for Sesko more so. I just want to see good football from Arsenal vs United. I want to see a rival game like how it was back in the day between these two."
Carrick backs Sesko
Ahead of this weekend's trip to Arsenal, interim boss Michael Carrick admitted he is weighing up who will lead United's attack. That could be Sesko, versatile forward Matheus Cunha or even winger Bryan Mbeumo.
"I don’t think it’s losing momentum [for Sesko]," Carrick explained. "I think, as I said, it was a team for last week to go into the game in a certain way. I think he’s in a good place, Ben, he’s trained really well. Obviously, we’re working with him and trying to improve him as much as possible. I’ve been really impressed, to be honest, with the way he’s trained, his finishing, and the way he’s gone about it. I don’t see it as anything else, other than pushing on and using what he’s just done over the last month or so as a stepping stone and being here for a long time."
What comes next for Man Utd?
After United visit the Premier League leaders at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, Carrick's side kickstart February at home to Fulham. On 7 February, the Red Devils host struggling Tottenham in the Premier League.
