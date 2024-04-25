Ben White Arsenal 2023-24Getty Images
Richard Mills

'A great shame' - Arsenal legend disappointed Ben White won't feature for England at Euro 2024

Ben White England Arsenal Premier League

Arsenal icon Alan Smith says it's a "great shame" Ben White has ruled himself out of England action as he would be an "asset" at Euro 2024.

  • Arsenal star ruled himself out of England duty
  • Had a Three Lions falling out at World Cup 2022
  • Gunners icon saddened White's not at Euro 2024
