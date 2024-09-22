Arsenal star Leah Williamson ruled out of Gunners' huge WSL opener with Manchester City as Lionesses team-mate Alessia Russo drops to the bench in surprise team selection
Arsenal star Leah Williamson has been ruled out of the Gunners' huge Women's Super League opener with Manchester City due to concussion protocol.
- Williamson ruled out of Arsenal's WSL opener
- Makes her a doubt for crucial Champions League qualifier
- Russo also on bench for clash with Man City