Arsenal sign Kepa! Gunners announce capture of goalkeeper from Chelsea as Mikel Arteta reshapes squad

Arsenal have finalised the signing of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea after activating a £5 million ($7m) release clause in his contract. This transfer marks the end of Arrizabalaga’s seven-year spell at Chelsea, during which he made 163 appearances and secured four major trophies. His initial switch to the Blues in 2018 from Athletic Club for £72m ($99m) still stands as the most expensive transfer ever for a goalkeeper.

The Gunners add competition for Raya

