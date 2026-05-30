AFP
Huge injury boost for Arsenal as Jurrien Timber declared fit for Champions League showdown with PSG
Timber returns at the perfect time
Arsenal have been handed a major fitness boost ahead of their Champions League final against PSG after Arteta confirmed Timber is available to start. The Dutch defender has not played since mid-March and suffered a setback in April, raising concerns over his availability for the showpiece event at the Puskas Arena. However, he has now recovered in time to feature in the biggest match of Arsenal's season.
His return is particularly important given Ben White's absence. The England international has been ruled out with a knee injury, leaving Timber as the obvious option to strengthen Arsenal's right side against PSG's attacking threat.
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Arteta delivers positive squad update
Speaking to reporters before the final, Arteta provided a straightforward update on Timber's condition. Asked whether the defender was fit and ready to start, the Arsenal manager replied: "Timber] is fit. [To start?] Yes."
Arteta also acknowledged the challenge of selecting his team for such a significant occasion, with numerous players competing for places. He added: "It's because I look around and I see the joy and the desire that all of them have to play this match. We all know that it is the biggest game in football, and everybody wants to be part of that. They all understand what it takes and also how important everybody is to make an impact when it's needed."
Arsenal chase a historic double
Arsenal travel to Budapest on the back of ending their 22-year wait for a Premier League title. Rather than easing pressure, that success has increased the squad's determination to achieve more under Arteta. The Spaniard believes winning the league has given his players a platform to reach greater heights.
"The preparation has been really, really good, really focused, really positive," he added. "We are here because we have earned the right to be here in the manner that we have played and performed in the competition, and tomorrow on that field we're going to have to earn the right to win the trophy.
"It [double winning] would mean something new for all of us. We know how tough it is in a club like Arsenal to write a new history. That's the aim and that's why we are all so excited and we have such a desire to make it happen."
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A chance to make club history
Arsenal now have the opportunity to secure the first European Cup in the club's history, 20 years after their defeat to Barcelona in the 2006 final. With Timber back available and several key players returning to fitness, Arteta's side head into the final in strong condition.