Arsenal's new No.9?! Gunners join race to sign PSG striker Randal Kolo Muani as Ligue 1 giants reveal demands for potential loan deal
Arsenal could reportedly join the race to sign PSG striker Randal Kolo Muani as the Ligue 1 giants are potentially looking to send him out on loan.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Arsenal looking to strengthen their attack
- Are considered frontrunners to sign Kolo Muani
- PSG will be happy to sanction a loan or a permanent deal