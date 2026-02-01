Getty
Arsenal goalkeeper Anneke Borbe stretchered off in neck brace and with oxygen as hugely concerning scenes overshadow Women's Champions Cup final victory over Corinthians
Borbe injury mars cup victory
The incident happened in the dying moments of the match, which ended in a 3-2 victory for Arsenal. Corinthians star Jhonson chased a long ball round the back of the Arsenal defence, and Borbe collided with her team-mate Lotte Wubben-Moy as she dived on the ball.
Daphne van Domselaar replaced Borbe for the final seconds as Arsenal made a concussion substitution after using up all of their permitted substitutes.
More to follow.
Advertisement