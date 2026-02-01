Goal.com
James Westwood

Arsenal goalkeeper Anneke Borbe stretchered off in neck brace and with oxygen as hugely concerning scenes overshadow Women's Champions Cup final victory over Corinthians

Arsenal goalkeeper Anneke Borbe was stretchered off in a neck brace and with oxygen before the end of extra-time in her side's Women's Champions Cup final victory over Corinthians. The game was delayed for several minutes so that Borbe could receive treatment, and there was widespread concern among the players, staff and fans of both clubs as she left the field.

  • Borbe injury mars cup victory

    The incident happened in the dying moments of the match, which ended in a 3-2 victory for Arsenal. Corinthians star Jhonson chased a long ball round the back of the Arsenal defence, and Borbe collided with her team-mate Lotte Wubben-Moy as she dived on the ball. 

    Daphne van Domselaar replaced Borbe for the final seconds as Arsenal made a concussion substitution after using up all of their permitted substitutes.

    More to follow.

