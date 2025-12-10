'When you get that momentum, anything is possible' - Arsenal and France legend Thierry Henry backs USMNT after favorable World Cup draw

Drawing on examples of host nations who rode crowd energy to deep runs, the France and Arsenal legend pointed out that a strong start and a clear connection with home supporters could turn the tournament in the U.S.’s favor.

“And I said it obviously when I was there, I said that I do believe that if the U.S. come out of the group stage playing well, carrying momentum, having that, that understanding with the fans, when the fans can relate to the team and what they see,” Henry said. “I've seen it with South Korea in 2002, I've seen it in Russia when Russia played the World Cup in their country.

“When you get that momentum, anything is possible. But like I said, you still have to go through the group. It won't be easy, but it could have been worse.”