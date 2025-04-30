Arsenal FC v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Semi Final First LegGetty Images Sport
Gill Clark

'Like my seven-year-old had done a school project!' - Arsenal fans roasted for unveiling 'horrendous' tifo in PSG game as Gabby Agbonlahor calls out 'embarrassing' atmosphere at Emirates Stadium

ArsenalParis Saint-GermainArsenal vs Paris Saint-GermainChampions League

Arsenal fans have been mocked for unfurling a "horrendous" tifo at the Emirates before Tuesday's Champions League clash with PSG.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Arsenal unveil tifo for PSG clash
  • Gunners go on to lose 1-0 at Emirates
  • Fans mocked for tifo by Agbonlahor
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches