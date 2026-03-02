Arsenal fans named as most-hated supporters in the Premier League

While Arsenal’s presence at the top of the list might be explained by their profile as title contenders, they are surprisingly joined at the summit by Nottingham Forest. The east Midlands club also recorded a 43 per cent negative sentiment rating, matching the Gunners for the title of the league’s most criticised supporters. The rise in negativity toward Forest fans comes during a season of significant change and high-stakes battles at the City Ground, suggesting that their vocal presence in the top flight is rubbing many rival fans the wrong way.

Alex Kostin, a spokesperson for British Gambler, explained the findings by saying: "Football fan culture doesn’t stop at the final whistle anymore, it plays out 24 hours a day online. So we’ve dived into the social media metrics to find out which clubs’ fanbase are the most disliked off the pitch. Arsenal topping the table reflects just how intense the discourse around them has been this season." Kostin continued to elaborate on why the Gunners have become such a lightning rod for criticism this term, noting the perfect storm of factors currently surrounding the Emirates Stadium. He stated: "When you combine a title race, refereeing debates and one of the largest fanbases in the sport, every moment is magnified. The same applies to clubs like Nottingham Forest and Liverpool, with controversy and expectation naturally fuelling negative sentiment. Interestingly, some of the league’s most successful clubs this season – namely Manchester City or Aston Villa – recorded comparatively lower levels of negative sentiment toward their supporters."